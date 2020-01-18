Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 18 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Arunachal Cop Killer Tagyung Yangfo killed in Police Action

Arunachal Cop Killer Tagyung Yangfo killed in Police Action
January 18
16:52 2020
|NET News Desk|

Late Bomto Kamdak

Tagyung Yangfo, accused of murdering Deputy Superintendent of Police Bomto Kamdak at Chayangtajo in Arunachal Pradesh in 2016, succumbed to bullet injuries today (Saturday), after the police fired at him in self-defense. Tagyung Yangfo got killed in the incident which occurred around 8:30 am. Tagyung Yangfo was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh. The deceased was wanted in the Chayang Tajo PS (C/No.05/2016 U/S.302/333/212/216/34 IPC, R/ Sec 27 Arms Act).

According to reports, he was asked to surrender at Bomdila, but fired at the police, led by Crime Branch SP Navdeep Brar. Police had to fire back in self-defense. Tagyung Yangfo suffered gun shot injuries and died on the way to the hospital as per the report.

Considering the sensitivity of the situation, Raja Banthia, the SP of West Kameng District has today, in a letter to the DMO, District Hospital Bomdila, West Kameng, requested to constitute a medical board as per the guidelines of NHRC to conduct a post mortem of deceased Tagyung Yangfo. It was further requested in the letter that the post mortem should also be videographed.

