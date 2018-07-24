Arunachal DC Constitutes Committee to Remove Unauthorized Speed Breakers

In view of excess Speed Breaker constructed along National Highway-13 from Ruksin to Raneghat, a coordination meeting was held on Monday at the Arunachal DC’s conference hall under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tamiyo Tatak.

The meeting was attended by SP Prashant Gautam, Col Manish Dass (GREF), executive magistrates, ADCs, engineers of PWD and Highways, DTO (MV), DFO(T), executive members of ABK, GBs and village secretaries of Sille, Oyan, Rani and Berung.

Giving a clear message to the house, DC Tatak indicated that 33 number of speed-breakers in between Ruksin and Raneghat found to be unauthorized and hinder smooth movement of traffic on high-speed corridor. “Villagers are constructing speed breakers place to place at own choice to check vehicular speed and no consistent design had been followed in their construction. It is undesirable and can be source of accidents to the fast-moving traffic” opined the DC. The concerned authorities must clean roadside jungles/bushes on regular basis and put mandatory marks and sign-boards as a road safety measures. He instructed the DTO (MV) and police to intensify vehicle checking and appealed the youth activist to generate road safety awareness amongst the common people.

Tatak constituted a verification cum advisory committee involving engineers of BRO and Highways, village secretaries, magistrates, GBs and student leaders. Chairman ADC (Hq) TatdoBorangand Member Secretary DTO (MV) along with members would identify sharp curves and accident-prone locations orhavingconsistent record of over speeding. He also directed to submit its report within 15 days so that speed breakers could be provided and all unauthorized installations are removed.

Superintendent of Police, Prashant Gautam said every citizen must follow the guidelines framed by the road transport ministry. BRO/highway authorities must deliver services free-handedly and preferably remove all speed breakers on NH-13. However he admitted that placing speed breakers on National Highways is justified when it passes through populated areas for the pedestrians to cross safely which reduces the accidents and fatalities. Everyone has to follow the standards for speed breakers prescribed by the union ministry, he further added.

Earlier, representatives and GBs of Sille, Oyan, Rani and Berung villages while sharing their views stated that due to over-speeding many have already lost precious lives and after several and sincere appeal/memorandum action were not taken by the concerned authorities and administration that prompted them to put bumps on the said road as a measure to reduce the speed of uncontrolled vehicular movement at few locations. Speed-breakers must be constructed wherever people find a lot of traffic movements with proper markings and sign boards to alert a commuter about its presence, they added.