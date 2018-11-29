Arunachal Deprived of Foreign Funding Due to Chinese Objection: Pema Khandu

NET Bureau

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu while addressing the gathering during the opening of the 10th Maitree Diwas in Tawang said, “Arunachal has huge potential for growth but is deprived of foreign funding from international financial institutions due to objection from China.”

“Arunachal is the lone state facing such fund blockade taking toll in its economy – but can be overcome by taking advantage of huge presence of Indian Armed Forces and central paramilitary forces in the state. The state has the presence of over lakh military personnel and paramilitary forces, which can be thought of as huge market for selling local produce and goods,” added Pema Khandu.

He further informed that during his upcoming visit to New Delhi, he will meet with the defence and home ministry to work out a medium for the armed forces to buy locally.

“This will enable the local farmers and businessmen to find huge market within Arunachal and also overcome the middlemen menace in selling their produce,” the CM added.

He credited the Indian Army including the central paramilitary forces for making major contribution in making Tawang as the global tourist hot-spot besides efforts from the state govt and the central government.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Maitree Diwas, Khandu said the festival was first initiated by former CM late Dorjee Khandu in 2004 from Gyangkhar village.

“The bonhomie shared by the Indian Army and the locals in Tawang is exemplary and must be emulated elsewhere in the state too,” Khandu added.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra while inaugurating festival said, “Tawang Maitree Diwas has laid a strong foundation in building good relationship between the armed forces and the civilian population.”

Impressed by the cultural and martial display by the armed forces personnel and cultural presentation by the school and college students, the Governor complimented the Army and District administration for the magnificent show put up by them.

“Such joint efforts promote sense of security amongst the civil population and also reinforce the trust between the people and security forces,” the Governor said.

Appreciating the State Government under the Chief Minister Pema Khandu for conducting ‘Sarkar Aap Ke Dwar’, the Governor said that the state government is trying its best to address the challenges of the people. He also assured the people of Tawang to pursue the issue of Tawang-Lumla- Guwahati road through Bhutan with the concerned minister for the welfare of the people of Tawang.

It may be mentioned here that from next year onward, Tawang Maitree Diwas will be organised officially by the State Government and National and international tourist will be invited to participate in it.

(Image Credit: The Arunachal Times)