Arunachal Dy CM Asks Media Persons to Function as Partner in Development

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday exhorted the state media fraternity to continue to function as a partner in development of the state by way of constructive and developmental journalism.

“I hope we will able to build a positive image of the state in the eyes of the world by reflecting the good things of the state as media functions as a mirror of the society as well as a looking glass for the outsiders,” Mein said while addressing the National Press Day in Ziro.

While appreciating the contributions of the journalists for the development of the state, Mein said the government was aware of the challenges and difficulties faced by journalists while discharging their duties.

He said, role of media in disseminating the government programme and policies are more significant in a state like Arunachal where many people especially, the rural masses and youths were unaware of the government welfare schemes due to which they are ignorant of how to avail the benefits.

The deputy chief minister said, the governments priority is to look into the welfare of the state media fraternity and to safeguard the interests of the scribes for a free and fair press.

While extending his best wishes to the media fraternity, Mein said that media has a very significant role to play in the progress of the country and it is said that a democracy without media is like a vehicle without wheels.

“Media has a significant role to play in the Good Governance too as a communicator and makes people aware and keeps them informed of the state affairs by providing them with in-depth insight on important issues and latest development,” the deputy chief minister added. He also asked the people to use social media for constructive and development purposes.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the press fraternity, Mein assured to release an amount of five crore for construction of the Press Club building besides considering for enhancement of advertisement rates for local newspapers, framing of an advertisement policy for the electronic media and enhancement of journalist welfare fund.

Parliamentary secretary for Food and Civil Supplies Tage Taki, who is also the local MLA in his deliberation called upon the media to work for the interest of the state and the country.

“If the government is an industry, media is the dealer to market its products,” Taki added in a lighter note. Parliamentary secretary for Information and Public Relation (IPR) Mama Natung in his speech appreciated the media for acting as a bridge between the government and the people.

Natung also urged upon the journalists to focus on important sectors like health, education and agri-horti sectors. IPR director Obang Tayeng in his address highlighted the significance of the day being celebrated throughout the country and the state.

Earlier, in his keynote address Arunachal Press Club (APC) president Chopa Cheda informed that National Press Day is not just a day of celebration for the press fraternity or to commemorate the sacrifice of the scribes for the cause of truth, but it is a day of celebration for integrity and co- existence in a healthy society.

The function was organized jointly by APC, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalist (APUWJ) and Arunachal Electronic Media Association (AEMA) in collaboration with state Information and Public Relation department.

-PTI