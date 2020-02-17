Arunachal Dy CM for reopening of ”historic” Stilwell Road

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday emphasised on the reopening of the historic Stilwell Road, insisting that it will act as a catalyst for promoting trade and spiritual tourism between India and South East Asian countries.

Participating at the Oriah festival of the Wancho community here, he said the state government will form a committee for development of the road which connects India with northern Myanmar and China’s Yunnan province via Pangsau Pass in eastern Arunachal Pradeh.

“We will appeal to the Centre for prioritising the restoration work of the road as it will be mutually beneficial for both India and Myanmar,” he said.

Terming North-East region as the gateway to the ASEAN countries, the deputy chief minister said reopening of the Stilwell Road or Ledo Road will reduce travel distance and act as a “catalyst for cross border trade”.

Mein said that country’s Act East Policy aims at increasing trade ties, promoting tourism and developing the economic scenario of the South East Asian region through outreach initiatives.

He also raised the issue relating to creating of infrastructure and development of the border areas in the state.

“There is every possibility for Arunachal Pradesh to become the fruit bowl of the country and the state has also the potential to become one of the tourist hotspots. But the need of the hour is how to utilise these natural resources to draw more tourists,” he said.

Mein said the state government is providing every possible support for the protection and promotion of the indigenous tribal cultures.

He said that the government had provided some funds to the research department last year to make documentation of traditional healing system of Idu-Mishmi.

Source: Business Standard