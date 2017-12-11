Arunachal Dy CM Lays Foundation Stone of Bridge over Bari River

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein laid the foundation stone of a bridge over Bari river near Notun Kheti Village some 38 km from Deomali on Monday. The bridge located along Namsang-Khela road will connect six villages located along the 38 km stretch of road viz., Longkhong, Makat, Subang, Lamlo, Notun Kheti and Khela village and will benefit about 1741 population.

The road project of Rs 2780 lakhs is funded under CRF and executed by PWD. So far out of total of 38 km, 26 km road formation cutting has been completed. The road is very significant for the people of the area as it will connect the above villages with Changlang-Khonsa Trans-Highway at 12th km point from Khonsa and shortened the distance between Deomali and Khonsa by more than 12 km. It was informed that the road will be completed in three years of time from now.

Mein said that without proper connectivity other sphere of development will remain incomplete. He said that the state has vast scope in tourism, agriculture & horticulture sectors which can increase the economy of the people of the State but due to poor connectivity, the full potentials of these sectors are yet to be realized. He said that these sectors can increase the economy of the people of the State.

However, he said that the Govt is according top priority to road connectivity, tourism, agriculture & allied sectors besides education, health and sanitation. He further said that with the completion of Trans-Arunachal Highway, connectivity will greatly improve. He also said that with the implementation of Frontier Highway and East-West Industrial Corridor which are in the offing and with the coming of railway & air connectivity, the tourism industry of the State will get a big boost and market linkages for agriculture & horticulture produce will also improve largely.

Responding to numbers of memorandum submitted by the public and panchayat leaders of the area, Mein assured to look into their grievances after discussing one by one with the Minister of Agriculture who is also the local legislator.