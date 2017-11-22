Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 22 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Arunachal Fire Mishap: Khandu Expresses Grief over the Death of Five Persons

November 22
15:57 2017
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed grief over the death of at least five persons in a devastating fire mishap that occurred at Kudung Barang Colony in Old Ziro, Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday evening.

While condoling the death of the unfortunate victims, Khandu has directed the district administration to provide relief to those injured and ascertain the identities of the deceased. After identification of the deceased, he said that they may be provided ex-gratia as permitted under administrative rules.

“Loss of life in any circumstance is a great and irreparable loss. While expressing solidarity with the victims, let’s ensure that proper care is taken of the bereaved family members,” Khandu assured.

He also asked the concerned department to assess the loss of property and provide temporary shelter to those who have lost their dwellings.

“The fact that this incident follows another that occurred just a couple of days ago at Hari village on Sunday is quite alarming and calls for rigid precautionary measures on part of the people, especially during the winters. The administration, police or the government can only intervene in the aftermath. Preventing fire mishaps is utterly the sole responsibility of the dwellers,” Khandu pointed and appealed all to strictly follow fire-safety measures and remain vigilant while burning lamps for light and fire for warmth and cooking.

