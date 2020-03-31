Arunachal gears up to fight COVID-19; funds released for preparedness

NET News Desk

While COVID-19 Pandemic has the entire world in its grip today and the nation at present is under Lock Down to break the chain of spread of this pandemic, the entire state machinery has been geared up to fight the dreaded virus by putting in all its resources.

In a statement today, Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed that all 26 Deputy Commissioners have been given funds to tackle the current situation. Each DCs have been provided Rs. 12 lakhs from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) totaling Rs. 3.12 Cr to deal with this pandemic.

A separate fund of Rs. 1.30 Crores have been released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to all the District Superintendent of Police (SPs) to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to empower the District Administration to fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic, the funds under Mukhya Mantri Rogi Kalyan Kosh (MMRKK) of about 15 Crores have been released to all 26 District in Arunachal Pradesh. The guidelines of the MMRKK have been relaxed to the extent that 80% of funds at the disposal of the districts can be used for procurement of medicines, consumables and equipment.

The remaining 20% would be utilized for conducting Health Camps and engaging Doctors/retired Doctors/Para Medics/Retired Para Medics/Contingency staff for next three months period.

Meanwhile, state government in order to strengthen the public health system and ensure concrete preparedness against COVID -19 has appealed the retired health professionals to volunteer for reserve staff to supplement the current human resources and staffing shortages in the state. The interested health professionals have been requested to contact the Director of Health Services at Naharlagun.

With the steep rise in the number of COVID 19 infection cases everywhere, proper precautionary measures have been put in place in the state. The Frontline Response Team deployed all over ths state is dealing with COVID 19 suspects for which PPEs have been supplied. A total of 10000 N-95 masks from HLL, 300 VTMs from ICMR and 30 Thermal scanners reached the state today and distribution is underway.

In order to meet up the shortage of medical equipments due to the lock down, a special chartered Cargo flight is being arranged by State Government from New Delhi to Guwahati on Wednesday to ferry essential medical equipments like surgical masks, PPEs with all accessories and other stuffs for the state. Medical items for sanitisation has also been ferried in to the state.

State run helicopters has been put into service to deliver all essential ration commodities to people living in far flung areas which are not connected by roads. First such Helicopter sortie was made to Vijaynagar today and another five sorties have been planned for the week.

As preparedness measures, ICU with Ventilators have been set up in TRIHMS. Isolation wards and quarantine rooms have been identified in all the districts besides helpline and control room working round the clock, said CM in his statement.

So far, Arunachal Pradesh has not reported any COVID-19 positive case.