Arunachal Gets Centre’s Nod to Start Medical College

At last the dream of having a medical college in the state has come true for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued the ‘Letter of Permission’ to the state government to start academic session of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun with an intake of 50 MBBS students from the year 2018-19.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had been continuously pursuing with the central government and had on several occasions assured to start the medical college from this academic session with the first batch of 50 MBBS students.

“This is another milestone achieved this year. I congratulate the state department of Health and Family Welfare, authorities of TRIHMS, newly recruited faculty members, employees and would be first-batch MBBS students on this achievement,” Khandu said in a happy note after receiving a copy of the Letter of Permission.

The letter (dated 15 May, 2018) signed by D V K Rao, Under Secretary to the Govt of India, addressed to the state Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare, confirms the formal permission granted by the Government of India for establishment of a new medical college at Naharlagun – TRIHMS- with an annual intake of 50 MBBS students for the academic year 2018-19 under Section 10 A of the IMC Act, 1956.

The permission has been accorded initially for a period of one year and will be renewed on yearly basis subject to verification of achievement of annual targets as stated by the state government. The process of renewal of permission will continue till such time the infrastructure and expansion of hospital facilities are completed as norms of the Medical Council of India and the college is recognized.

The Chief Minister appealed all to cooperate in completion of the required infrastructure and expansion process and assured the state government’s commitment to fulfill all norms.

“This college will be an invaluable asset for our generations to come and let us all pledge not to put any hindrance for personal interest in its growth, expansion and recognition,” he appealed.