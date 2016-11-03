Arunachal Girl Asked to Pay Rs. 300 at Jama Masjid, Delhi

It has happened in Delhi again. Several reports about people from northeast becoming victim of racism have not sensitised authorities in the capital city.

Niyang Pertin, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh and studies law at Delhi University, posted a video on social media tagging MoS Home Kiren Rijiju narrating the discrimination she faced at Delhi’s Jama Masjid.

The incident reportedly took place when a group of students belonging to the North East visited Jama Masjid on Wednesday. Niyang alleged that she and her friends were asked to pay Rs 300 at the Jama Masjid’s gate number 8 for taking mobile phones inside.

Others were allowed to carry their mobile phones without charging anything, Niyang said. “I and my friends were particularly targeted and asked to pay Rs 300 each to take mobile phones inside the premises of Jama Masjid. When we asked as to why only we are being charged, we were told to mind our own business,” Niyang said.

In her video message Niyang said that she had to prove that she was an Indian and not an outsider. “Being from Northeast India, unfortunately, I always have to prove my nationality. Even if I visit a national museum, park or a site, I need to show my identity card to ensure that I am Indian and not an outsider. I don’t know when a time will come when we will not be asked to prove our nationality and accepted as an Indian,” Niyang said

MoS Home Kiren Rijiju retweeted the video of Niyang saying that he had asked the police and concerned officials to look into the matter. In another tweet, Rijiju said, “Despite Home Ministry taking various steps to stop discriminations against the Northeast people this still happened! I will follow it up.”

It is to be mentioned that, Delhi Tourism website, entry to the Jama Masjid is free while a fee of Rs 200 is charged for photography.