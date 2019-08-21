Arunachal: Girl students of govt. school in Tawang receives training on self-defense

NET Bureau

Girl students of govt schools in Tawang district are being given basic classes on self-defense through trained masters in phase wise under ISSE scheme Monday onwards.

A few days back the girl students of Secondary school Seru and Govt Upper primary school Kakaling were given basic classes. Basic training in self-defense for girl students from four govt schools started on Monday, on the second day of training at Govt Town secondary school Tawang, DC Shri Sang Phuntsok made a visit, in his address to the participants Sang Phuntsok said “ Learning martial arts for self-defense is very important for everyone, martial arts not only keeps you physically fit but it enhances your power of concentration, this disciplines you and makes you more confident. We may not need to apply the techniques we learn here in our day to day life, but one should be always prepared for any untoward incident he added.

DDSE Tawang Shri Hridhar Phuntsok, Girls education coordinator, other officials from DDSE office Tawang, Headmistresses and teachers from the various school were also present on the occasion.