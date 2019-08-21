Arunachal: Golden Needles tea fetch Record Price of Rs.75000/kg at GTAC

NET Bureau

On 21st August, a batch of Golden Needles tea was sold at Rs.75000/kg in Sale No.34, making it one of the most expensive teas in auction history. The batch of Golden Needles tea was manufactured by Donyi Polo Tea Estate, in East Siang of Arunachal Pradesh.

A press release issued by Absolute Tea, Guwahati based E-commerce Tea Website stated that the tea was bought by Chattarsingh Narendrakumar- a city-based buyer, Mr. Vijay Singh Baid said, “We bought it for our client, Absolute Tea, who would be selling this online in their website.”

Jayant Jalan of Absolute Tea, said, “We had bought Donyipolo Golden Needles and World Championship winning tea from Halmari in the past few years, the response has been superb with people loving the tea. We expect a similar response this year.”

The Golden Needles tea is golden in hue, with a velvety feel to it. The tea is very delicate and requires immense attention to make with one plucker being able to collect only 80g of leaves under the direct supervision of garden management, informed Manoj Kumar, Manager of Donyipolo. He also thanked Swashat Dutta of Contemporary Brokers for marketing the tea superbly and being continued in his efforts to ensure the success of Donyi Polo Tea.

Satyanjoy Hazarika of Contemporary Brokers, said, that they have consistently found buyers for such specialty tea and he reckons people are willing to pay for great tea.

This sale adds to the series of records being made at auctions of specialty tea at GTAC, which has emerged to be the hub for such tea. The last few weeks have seen multiple price records being broken with this tea from Arunachal equalling the maximum limit of the price at the auctions.