Arunachal Government Giving Top Priority to Youth Employment: CM

Adolescence phase are critical period. Positive interventions can have benefitting effect but negative one can destroy the life of a child, this was stated by Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu while recently inaugurating ‘Vijay Hi Vijay’, a state level youth leadership programme.

“During adolescence period, children are advised to be attentive to what elders have to say,” said Khandu.

He further emphasized on having control over mind as lack of it may make them fall prey to all sorts of allurement.

Informing that the state government is giving priority to youth employment and skilling, the Chief Minister said, “We aim to train 9000 youth in the coming financial year under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana with minimum 70% employment guarantee.”

“In order to encourage local entrepreneurship, we have launched Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhayaya Swavalamban Yojana,” he noted, adding, “A back ended 30% Capital investment subsidy is being provided for small and medium enterprises on loans ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crores excluding land and building.”

“We are focusing on bringing quality education and not merely increasing the literacy rate,” he assured, adding, “No detention policy has been abolished and board exam system has been reintroduced in all schools in the state.”

He also pointed that in current scenario youths are literate but not educated in real sense. “They are growing impatient, and losing the ability to analyse. Because of failure in the education system where many are taught to read but not able to make them distinguish what’s worth reading. Due to this the youths are failing to understand the value and ethics of life.”

The Chief Minister also emphasized on unity among all tribes of Arunachal and said unity is essential if the state has to march ahead and called upon the youths to respect cultural differences. He advised them never to forget their cultural roots.

It is to be mentioned that the youth programme is being organized to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sister Nivedita. About 300 students from different colleges and universities across the state have participated in ‘mahashibir’.