Arunachal Government Hands Over PDS Scam Probe to CBI

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday has decided to hand over the Public Distribution System (PDS) scam involving crores of rupees to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The government has referred the scam to the CBI to inquire into the anomalies in the PDS from 2004 till 2007 in the state, BJP state unit general secretary Jarpum Gamlin in a press meet, disclosed, “The BJP government in the state will not spare any person involved in the PDS scam. I hope that the investigation agency will thoroughly investigate the case and book the culprits soon.”

He further added that massive corruption in the PDS was reported during the period between 2004-2007, which had drained the scarce development funds in the state. “The state government, therefore, has referred this particular period of scam to the CBI so that the culprits are taken to task for looting the state and its people.”

Referring to the achievement of the state government under the leadership of chief minister Pema Khandu, Gamlin claimed that the state witnessed major structural reforms within a short span of 12 months.

“In the crusade against corruption and nepotism, the government undertook many tangible reforms including handing over all the recruitments to be done through Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for free and fair recruitment process and cancellation of illegal recruitments and regularization of jobs practised in various departments,” he asserted.

“The BJP government in the state is preparing for ‘New Arunachal Mission 2022′ that will provide a concrete roadmap. Its implementation will synchronize with the PM’s vision of a new India by 2022, when development will take the shape of a mass movement,” he pointed, adding, “BJP’s ideology of ‘Saabka Saath Saabka Vikas’, with the basic principles of transparency, good governance and accountability has been kept in high esteem.”