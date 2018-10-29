Arunachal Government Inks MoU With British Council

NET Bureau

To strengthen educational and cultural cooperation between Arunachal Pradesh and the United Kingdom, the British Council and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday. The MoU was signed by Alan Gemmell, the British Council director and Dr Tayek Talom, Arunachal Pradesh Higher and Technical Education director in presence of Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Tawang in the sidelines of the Tawang Festival. The MoU celebrates the British Council’s 70th anniversary in India and seeks to strengthen the relationship for the next 70 years.

As a result of the MoU, 50 faculty members from government higher education institutions of the State would be trained by the British Council every year, starting in December 2018, official sources said.

Of the 50 faculty members, 30 would be from government colleges, 10 from government polytechnic institutes, eight from Central institutions established in the State and two from officers of the higher education administration.

Further, 50 students of higher and technical education institutes would be trained annually by the British Council in English language skills.

The MoU would also work towards improving English communication of the State’s civil servants, developing capacity-building initiatives in the State, supporting improvements in the teaching of Mathematics and Science, capacity-building programmes for faculty and senior administrators of higher education institutions and seek to increase student and academic mobility, for the State.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “The MoU with British Council will enhance the opportunities for young people in education and culture from Arunachal Pradesh, connecting them to international expertise and ideas.

“I am grateful for the British Council’s initiative here in the State and across the North East.”

The British Council director said the MoU supports the vision of the Chief Minister in enhancing human resource capacity building in higher education and subsequently in school education. The British Council has had a long association with the Northeastern region.

It recently signed an MoU with the North Eastern Council (NEC) to strengthen educational and cultural cooperation in all eight States of the region.

