Arunachal Government Inks MoUs for Projects Worth Rs 1200 Crores

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday signed and exchanged MoUs with 17 private investors for projects worth Rs 1200 crores during the 5th edition of North East Connectivity Scheme.

The MoUs with private investors across sectors like tourism and hospitality, oil and gas, retail, power, equipment manufacturing and sports has potential to create over 8000 gainful employment opportunities in the state.

The Polo Towers Group, a pioneering hospitality group has identified 11 investable projects in Arunachal worth Rs 419 crore and will generate 1850 employment opportunities. The projects identified are – Itanagar City centre-5star hotel cum mixed use complex, development/conversion of existing star category hotels, world class budget hotel and mixed use at Itanagar, State Institute of Hotel Management on PPP, 4/5 star resort at Tawang, Dirang and paradise lake, development/conversion of existing hotels into star category hotels in Tawang, world class museums, world class budget hotel and mixed use at Naharlagun and world class budget hotel and mixed use at Tawang.

Jungle Travels India Pvt Ltd exchanged MoU to invest in 20 rooms Jungle Lodge in or near Pakke Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary with investment of Rs 10 crore and generate employment for 60 people.

Sterlite Power exchanged MoU to invest in detailed study of power system for Arunachal and take upgrade and update project on Annuity basis. They are also interested in supply and installation of OPWG network on entire transmission system. The project shall garner investment of Rs 325 crore.

Alinz Portable Petrol Pump Pvt Ltd exchanged MoU to setup portable petrol pumps in Arunachal and in Northeast, which will be executed in PPP with investment of Rs 500 crore providing employment to 5000 people.

Archit Electricals Pvt Ltd intends to setup a unit of Manufacturing and repairing of electrical items like oil cool and air cool transformers of various type with investment of Rs 10 crore and employing about 100 people.

Mobisoft Technology exchanged MoU intending to setup IT Hub with investment of Rs 10 crore. Headkicks exchanged MoU intending to organize football themed festivals with investment of Rs 0.25 crore.

Hindustan Aeronatics Ltd exchanged MoU intending to deploy HAL-Dornier-228 Commuter Aircraft and ALH Dhruv helicopter for inter and intra state air connectivity in Arunachal.