Arunachal Government Making Efforts to Preserve Indigenous Culture

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein informed that the state government has undertaken several initiatives and instituted policy measures to preserve, develop, promote and protect the age-old indigenous culture, arts, language, folklore and music of the state. He said this during the grand finale of Tani Idol 2018, a singing competition organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Apex Tani Foundation (APATF) at IG Park, Itanagar on Sunday night.

Mein said that Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed cultural revolution which has brought lots of improvement and changes in the traditional dance forms, folklore and songs of the State.

“There was a time when there was no exposure or any scope for our people to showcase their talents but today the state has made tremendous progress, and this could be seen in the form of lots of mega shows and events being organised in the State to provide them with the platform to showcase their hidden talents,” said Mein.



He further added that the state government is committed to the welfare of the talented youths of the state. The government has kept provisions to support and promote talented youths in the field of academics, sports, art and culture etc.

He lauded the efforts of the Apex Tani Foundation for organizing the event to promote and integrate feeling of brotherhood and communal harmony among all Tani clans.

Former CM and MLA Sagalee Nabam Tuki, Chairman Arunachal Artist Forum Patey Tajuk, Tadar Niglar, President APTAF Likha Tejji and Organizing secretary Tani Idol 2018, Ashok Sonam also spoke on the occasion.

The event saw music aficionados coming out in large numbers to support their top 5 finalists, Ram Tagang, Binod Pegu, Meenam Goi, Marpi Bam and Devokanta Taid who were judged by State’s celebrity singer Jeli Kaye, John Sonam and Hage Komo, guest judges Prof from RGU T. Bannerjee and a Singer from Assam Beauty Panyang. The top 5 finalists competed on the Local song, Hindi song-selective attributing to Late Bhupen Hazarika and Hindi song-pavilions with back up dancers.

