Arunachal government stresses on growth and sustainable development

In an attempt to break BJP’s image of being a political party of non-tribal leaders, BJP in the past few years have started a massive outreach campaign to counter this by penetrating more and more in tribal areas. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is the bankable face for BJP and RSS to project and expand the saffron party in the untapped tribal areas across the country, where the BJP is yet to expand its outreach. Amarjyoti Borah Writes

The state revenue of Arunachal Pradesh which stood at about Rs 900 crores when Pema Khandu took over as Chief Minister in 2016 has increased to about Rs 2000 crores in 2018-19. Khandu, a huge advocate of growth and sustainable development, said that proper utilization of hydro power holds the key to growth and economy of Arunachal Pradesh, and has appealed to everyone, to join hands with the government to bring in investments and successfully complete all developmental projects including the hydropower project. Northeast Today reports on the recent development in Arunachal Pradesh initiated by CM Khandu.

The Arunachal Pradesh government is on an evolution phase from the earlier period of the time, when the state faced political turmoil and instability, besides constant alienation over packages for development, which is much required in the state.

With political stability and no rebellion within the BJP party in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and the BJP led government in the state, chief minister Pema Khandu has got the freehand and opportunity to take decisive steps for the state in terms of development and welfare.

Speaking to NET, a government official of Arunachal Pradesh said that, for a long period of time the state was witnessing political instability and that hampered the growth and development of the state to a huge extent.

“But now the situation is completely different, and due to efforts of the BJP lead central government, and also the present chief minister, this have turned around beautifully in the state and now adequate growth and development are visible widely across the state,” said the official.

The official also said that some of the areas in the state were lacking development for decisive political leadership—such as major infrastructure, roads and highways, and added that Khandu focused on these important issues from the day he took over as the chief minister.

Recently the chief minister reiterated that the state has the potential to enhance its revenue generation and added that it must be done. The state revenue which stood at about Rs 900 crores when he took over as Chief Minister in 2016 has increased to about Rs 2000 crores in 2018-19, he stated.

“As it has been projected, think how much will be our revenue when we start earning Rs 15000 crore per year only from hydropower projects if implemented?” he said at a recent meeting.

Khandu, a huge advocate of growth and sustainable development, said that proper utilization of hydro power holds the key to growth and economy of Arunachal Pradesh, and has appealed to everyone, even those in the opposition, to shed politics and join hands with the government to bring in investments and successfully complete all developmental projects including hydropower.

According to central leadership of the BJP at Delhi, the leadership has given Khandu a freehand to take development initiative, as the leadership has been happy with the performance of the government since Khandu took over as the chief minister.

“Electoral victory in an election always counts for the central party leadership, and the party leadership is very happy with the way the chief minister has been able to carry things forward in the very diverse and remote state of Arunachal Pradesh. The central leadership has been very pleased with Khandu after the BJP won both the Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 election,” said a BJP general secretary who oversees election related affairs in the North Eastern states.

According to sources, the BJP led union government is also planning to take up several development related initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh in the next financial year and in this regard representatives of the union government is likely to hold discussions with the state chief minister soon.

“Arunachal Pradesh is a nature’s paradise and there are several opportunities for sustainable development related projects in the state, and the government plans to tap that opportunity to the fullest so that maximum local people from the state can benefit,” said a senior BJP secretary posted at New Delhi.

The government is also planning to look at possibilities to introduce more long distance trains from Arunachal Pradesh to other parts of the country.