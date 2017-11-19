Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 19 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Arunachal Government to Set up Skill University

Arunachal Government to Set up Skill University
November 19
22:03 2017
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday announced the setting up of a Skill University to provide employment opportunities outside the government space.

“The biggest challenge facing the youth of Arunachal today is the dearth of adequate and gainful employment opportunities outside the government space,” Khandu told President Ram Nath Kovind at a gathering in Itanagar.

Kovind attended the valedictory function of the 40 years celebrations of Vivekananda Kendra in Arunachal Pradesh.

“There exists a vicious cycle of limited private investment coupled with low levels of entrepreneurship and a narrow skill base. This must be broken. We have taken a decision to establish a Skill University, three employability centers and para-medical training college on a PPP framework,” Khandu said.

Noting that creation an eco-system which encourages entrepreneurship amongst local youth remains a key objective, the Chief Minister said the government had launched Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhayaya Swavalamban Yojana.

He said the government also focused on to properly channelise the youth by promoting and facilitating games and sports. The Chief Minister said his government had accorded special emphasis in improving the quality of education imparted in schools.

-IANS

Tags
Skill UniversityVivekananda Kendra
