Arunachal Governor Bids for Recruitment of More Youths in Army

In a bid to raise the employment rate in the state and provide youths the opportunity to join Indian Army, Arunachal Governor BD Mishra has urged Army Chief Bipin Rawat to conduct frequent recruitment rallies in the state.

“For increasing employment rate of the state, collaborative efforts of the armed forces and the state government is the need of the hour,” Mishra told Rawat.

Mishra also requested Rawat for establishing seven pre-recruitment training centres in the state at Bomdila, Itanagar, Ziro, Aalo, Tezu, Likabali and Jairampur.

“Youth of the state have the aspiration, but due to the remoteness of their living areas and lack of pre-recruitment training, many of them have missed the recruitment opportunities in the past,” he mentioned.

The Governor also suggested lowering the height requirement for the youths of border areas so that the natural handicap of the short height of our young men does not hamper their chances of joining the Indian Army.