Arunachal Governor Briefs Sitharaman, Army Chief on Security Along Borders

Arunachal Pradesh Governor B.D. Mishra on Wednesday briefed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on the security environment along the international border in the state.

Mishra, a retired Brigadier of the Indian Army, briefed Sitharaman on the border security environment and the high morale of the soldiers deployed in the border areas of the state.

Arunachal has a long international border with Bhutan in the west (160 Km), China in the north (1,080 Km) and Myanmar in the east (440 Km).

The Governor also apprised the Defence Minister of the coordination interaction which he had with the GOC 3 Corps and GOC 4 Corps and the Formation Commanders, whose troops are deployed along the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

On the initiative of the Governor, the central government has decided that eight villages, which have been identified by the army in the forward most segment of the international border, will be developed into self-sustaining units with proper living amenities for the people living in those villages.

The Governor suggested the Defence Minister for early start of work for the Sainik schools in the state. It was decided that the foundation stone of the Sainik schools would be laid as early as possible and construction work must commence latest by February 2018.

Sitharaman appreciated the Indian soldier’s good work and welfare activities, which they are rendering to the civil population in border areas. During the meeting, it was resolved that more welfare schemes will be introduced for the civilians by the Indian Army in coming months.

Earlier in the day, Mishra also met the Indian Army chief General Rawat at the Army Headquarters here and discussed the ensuing army recruitment drive in Arunachal Pradesh.

