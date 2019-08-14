Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 14 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Arunachal: Governor, CM emphasize need for proper road network

August 14
10:44 2019
NET Bureau

Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the need for providing good road communication network in the state to ensure faster socio-economic improvement.

The two also discussed developmental issues such as rural road communication, health, education, and law and order during a meeting on Tuesday, when Khandu called on Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here.

The governor commended the CM for according priority to development and public welfare, and shared details of his meetings with ministers and officers of the rural works, the environment & forests and the planning departments, besides the BSNL, regarding the strategic Miao-Vinoynagar road.

The governor, who has been monitoring the distribution of textbooks to school students of the state, commended Khandu and his cabinet for ensuring availability of free textbooks for school students, and their timely distribution.

He meanwhile expressed concern over the slow pace of work in developing the main campus of the lone Sainik school of the state in Niglok in East Siang district.

The governor and the chief minister also discussed developmental projects at the constituency level and the role of the MLAs in their implementation.

Source: The Arunachal Times

arunachal pradeshChief Minister Pema KhanduGovernor BD MishraRaj Bhavanroad communication network
