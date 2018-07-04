Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 04 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal Governor Felicitates Everesters

Arunachal Governor Felicitates Everesters
July 04
12:46 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Arunachal Governor BD Mishra felicitated Everesters Taka Tamut and Kishon Tekseng at the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on Tuesday.

Tamut and Tekseng scaled the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, on 24 May, 2018.

Commending the duo’s daring and adventurous spirit, the governor said they “displayed the sporting potential of the youth of the state.”

Expressing concern over the abandoned mortal remains of climbers on the slopes of Mt Everest, he said he would write to the external affairs minister “to take up the issue at the highest level in the world forum.”

Mishra expressed hope that there would be an initiative from the world leaders to retrieve those human bodies to give them, “at the end of their day, a respectable destination.”

Tamut and Tekseng shared with the governor their experience of the expedition.

- The Arunachal Times

Tags
BD MishraEverester
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.