Arunachal Governor Felicitates Everesters

Arunachal Governor BD Mishra felicitated Everesters Taka Tamut and Kishon Tekseng at the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on Tuesday.

Tamut and Tekseng scaled the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, on 24 May, 2018.

Commending the duo’s daring and adventurous spirit, the governor said they “displayed the sporting potential of the youth of the state.”

Expressing concern over the abandoned mortal remains of climbers on the slopes of Mt Everest, he said he would write to the external affairs minister “to take up the issue at the highest level in the world forum.”

Mishra expressed hope that there would be an initiative from the world leaders to retrieve those human bodies to give them, “at the end of their day, a respectable destination.”

Tamut and Tekseng shared with the governor their experience of the expedition.

- The Arunachal Times