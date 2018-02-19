Arunachal Governor Greets People on the Occasion of Statehood Day

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) BD Mishra has extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of 31st Statehood Day on Tuesday.

People in this state have kept their commitment to maintain peace under all circumstances, he said in a message on Monday. “February 20 is a golden-letter day in our history. On this day in 1987 we became a full-fledged state.

This paved the way for the people to pursue progressively our cultural heritage, need-based administrative policies and area-specific developmental plans. We have thus been making the structure of this strategic border state, brick by brick,” the governor said.

Mishra also stressed on the fact that “coexistence and good social order are pre-requisites for sustained economic growth”.

“With every passing moment, a new chapter of transformation is being written in the state. Keeping abreast with the rest of the country, landmark achievements in several fields have been made…” the governor asserted. The state is on an excellent course, surging forward towards a bright future, he said.

“I am sanguine that each one of us will contribute positively to the progress of the state and ensure transparency, accountability and probity in all our dealings,” Mishra added.

-PTI