Sat, 23 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Arunachal Governor Meets Javadekar, Discusses Higher Education in State

Arunachal Governor Meets Javadekar, Discusses Higher Education in State
December 23
12:18 2017
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) BD Mishra on Friday met HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and discussed ways of strengthening the higher education system in the state.

The governor, who is presently on an official tour to the National Capital, called on the minister at his office, a Raj Bhawan release said.

Mishra, who is the ex-officio president of North East Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) Society and ex-officio chief rector of the Rajiv Gandhi University, apprised the minister regarding the challenges faced by the state in the higher education sector, the release said.

Taking up the issues of NERIST, the governor highlighted the falling number of students admission in the deemed university. He also asked the minister to appoint a director at the institute.

Javadekar assured the governor that the process of selection of a director is complete and within a short time the directors name would be announced and would be directed to join as soon as possible. Mishra also appraised the minister regarding the ongoing construction project in NERIST.

-PTI

Arunachal GovernorPrakash Javadekar
