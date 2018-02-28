Arunachal Governor Meets JP Nadda on Doctors Shortage

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier B. D. Mishra (retd) on Tuesday met Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and took up the issue of shortage of medical specialists in state hospitals and health centres.

The Governor, who visited hospitals and health centres during tours of Arunachal Pradesh districts, apprised the Minister of the issue, after which the latter assured of all help to redress the problem.

The Governor suggested that the Health Ministry help the State in getting medical specialist on deputation from other states.

The Minister assured that his Ministry will bear the cost/expenditure of specialists who wish to come to Arunachal Pradesh on deputation, adding that the advertisements on the matter should be taken up by the state.

-IANS