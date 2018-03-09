Arunachal Governor Thanks PM Modi for Attention

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) BD Mishra on Friday expressed gratitude to the promise of support by the union government to the development of the state as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the state.

“This is for the first time in the history of independent India that the north eastern region has been given so much attention at the highest level of the Central government,” the governor said in his address to the eight-day Budget session of the state Assembly.

Stating that the state governments path of policy formulation is democratic, participatory and inclusive, Mishra said that elimination of poverty, creation of employment avenues, providing high quality education and health care facilities were the priorities of the government.

Referring to the programmes and policies of the state government, the governor said that the government had zero tolerance to indiscipline and corruption. He said that through the Border Area Development programme a massive push was being given to create social and economic infrastructure which would enable the villagers live a life of dignity and comfort.

Rural electrification in the remote parts of the state is also being done under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gramjyoti Yojana and by April end the government aims to achieve the gigantic task of cent per cent rural electrification,” he said. He said over the next two months the state would witness the commissioning of the Kameng and Pare hydro electric projects which would generate 710 MW in the state.

My government has been in an active dialogue with Assam which will see the resumption of work on the stalled Lower Subansiri Hydro electric power project soon. “The Aalo-Pasighat-Roing-Tezu 132 KV transmission line has been commissioned. “This has significantly altered the power situation in the eastern districts of the state, he said.

Expressing concern over the recent cases of assault on girls, the governor said that the society should develop an inviolable respect for women. The state government will take concrete steps for creating a more conducive environment for safety, protection and progress of the girl child.

“Equally, the government will create effective system to address cases of women in distress and to provide support and counselling to families in their difficult times, he said. The governor added that the government would address the problem of opium menace in the eastern districts in a comprehensive manner by using effective counter measures to check poppy cultivation and insurgents activities.

We will create more employment opportunities and alternative cash crop cultivation and de-addict the youth who have gone awry, he added.

