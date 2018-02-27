Arunachal Governor Urges Centre to Check Growth of Private Universities

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra has urged the Centre to check the growth of private universities in the state which do not meet academic standards.

The governor, who is on an official tour to the national capital, called on Union HRD minister Prakash Javedkar at his office and discussed various pressing issues pertaining to higher education in the state, an official statement said here today.

Mishra also stressed on the need to ensure “transparency in establishing private universities in the state”, it said.

The governor, who is the ex-officio president of North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) Society, briefed the Union minister on the current status of the premier technical institute, including vacancies in top posts.

The minister assured to take care of issues that hamper the smooth functioning of NERIST, the statement added.

