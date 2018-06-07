Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 07 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal Governor Urges Centre to Open Residential KVs in Border Districts

Arunachal Governor Urges Centre to Open Residential KVs in Border Districts
June 07
12:31 2018
Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra has urged Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar to open residential Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) in conjunction with Navodaya Vidyalayas in border districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor, who met Javadekar said, “Opening of KVs in four to five border districts would immensely help the school-going children of remote areas.”

He further added that it will also generate employment and livelihood, in addition to bringing development.

Appreciating the governor’s suggestions, the Union Minister promised to open residential KVs-cum-Navodaya Vidyalayas in the state as early as possible.

When the governor mentioned the matter of appointing a director at the Yupia NIT and a permanent vice chancellor at Rajiv Gandhi University, the HRD minister assured to complete the process for the appointment of the director and the VC at an early date.

