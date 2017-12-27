Arunachal Govt Declares Bandh Call by Abo Tani Clan Organization as Illegal

Arunachal Pradesh government has declared the proposed unwarranted bandh call announced on 29th December by the Abo Tani Clan Organization (ATCO) as illegal and has appealed the citizen of the state to firmly denounce it.

The decision was taken during the high level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein at his official residence on Wednesday. Mein said that government will not tolerate any bandh call which is against the greater interest of the people of state in general and capital complex in particular. The bandh call is nothing but to disturb the activities of the government. He directed the district administration to issue a strict order to effectively deal with the Bandh call and also instructed the Chief Secretary to order for ensuring smooth conduction of normal office works on the day.

State BJP president Tapir Gao said that any bandh call have never brought benefit to any people rather it create lots of difficulties and trouble to all concern during the bandh period and called for providing full proof security to the citizens and business communities who are always at the receiving end during such bandh calls.

Parliamentary Secretary PWD and the local legislator Techi Kaso said that government should reiterate its firm commitment to maintain law and order at all costs and ensure the security of the citizens is not compromised in any way.

He appealed the members of the public and requested the government employees in particular not to pay any heed to this unreasonable call and to come out as they would on any normal day and carry on their daily activities without any fear or apprehension of reprisals.

While terming bandh call as illegal, Chief Secretary Marnya Ete quoted the Supreme Court’s order and asked the DC to issue warning to the bandh callers for holding them responsible for the losses incurred during the bandh. Any public or private property damage or losses incurred shall be realized from the bandh callers as per the Court’s order.

DC Capital complex Prince Dhawan apprised the Deputy CM that district administration will make all elaborate arrangement for defying the said bandh and no one will be allowed to disturb the peace and tranquility of the capital complex. Magistrate will be deployed and they will take all precautionary measures.

He also informed that district administration will take meeting with, Itanagar Municipal Council, Itanagar Market Welfare Association and Naharlagun Bazar Welfare Committee so as to keep remain open their market and also request all citizens to open their business establishment during the bandh call and will appeal all such organisation not to call bandh in the interest of common people.

DGP Sandeep Goel said that elaborate security arrangement will be made and deployed in all location of the capital complex. No one will be allowed to take law in their own hand. He however appeal the bandh caller not to create problems and hurdles for common citizens or strict action will be initiated under various law.