Arunachal Govt Extends Maternity Leave to Female Contractual Staff

NET Bureau

On assuming office in his second stint, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday approved maternity and child care leaves to the female contingency and contractual employees of the State Government – a benefit which was earlier extended only to regular government employees.

“Keeping his intentions straight and clear that welfare of people would come first in his Government, the first file Chief Minister Pema Khandu signed today after assuming office was of extending maternity leave and child care leave benefits to female contingency and contractual staff of Government of Arunachal,” stated a press release from CMO here.

The contingency and contractual female staff will now get 180 days of maternity leave and 60 days of child care leave. The decision of the Khandu Government will benefit approximately 20,000 plus female contingency and contractual employees in the State, the release added.

Source: The Assam Tribune