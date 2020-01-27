Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 27 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Arunachal Govt granted extension of Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) for the Kharsang Oilfield

Arunachal Govt granted extension of Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) for the Kharsang Oilfield
January 27
14:21 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh State Government has granted extension of Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) for the Kharsang Oilfield that covers an area of 9.94 sq km in Changlang district to the consortium of lessees comprising of Oil India Limited, Geopetrol International Inc, JEKPL Private Ltd (erstwhile Jubilant Energy) and GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd.

As per a previous consensus, GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd is the actual operator of the Kharsang Oilfield.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu handed over the official extension permissions to GeoEnpro Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ajay Kumar Ray and representatives of other partners in the consortium here this morning.

Congratulating GeoEnpro on acquiring the extension lease for another 10 years, Khandu assured all administrative and logistic support to the operator for enhancing oil production from the oilfield. He said the state government is committed to enhance its revenue generation capability and the state’s abundant natural resources are one way out.

“Please be in touch with the state government in implementing your CSR activities for welfare and benefit of the local people,” he advised while appreciating the operator for its generous welfare activities carried out in and around Kharsang.

While expressing confidence that oil production will increase in the coming years and earn enhanced revenue for the state in form of royalty, CEO Ray informed that the company has been offering various services like healthcare, water supply, sanitation, electricity, road connectivity, etc to the local people. He assured the company will further its CSR activities in sectors advised by the state government in future.

Ray thanked the state government, specifically the state department of Geology and Mining for facilitating extension of the lease period, which incidentally had expired on 15th June, 2015.

At present the Kharsang Oilfield has total 70 wells, out of which 29 are oil producing, 27 wells have been shut down, 10 are gas wells and 4 are abandoned. The crude oil production at the moment stands at 105 Kls per day.

The Oilfield has full-fledged production facilities i.e. OCS with capacity of 600 m3/d, CTTF, Captive Power Generating Unit, Fire Station, etc. Oil is transported by tanker trucks to Digboi in Assam, which is 63 kms away.

Tags
arunachal pradesh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.