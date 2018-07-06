Arunachal Govt Hands Over Ojing Taying Murder Case to CBI

The Arunachal Pradesh Government has handed over the Ojing Taying murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) with immediate effect, a release stated.

A press release stated that a case, No 146/2017, u/s 341/326/302/34 IPC, was registered in the Itanagar Police Station on the basis of a complaint of assault by unknown persons registered by the elder brother of the victim on 14/6/2017. Ojing Taying later succumbed to his injuries at GNRC, Guwahati on 19/6/2017, it said. As the investigations were making no headway, the case was transferred to the State Crime Branch (SIT) on 4/4/2018, it further added.

However, the state government took cognizance that despite the case being registered more than a year ago, no substantive progress was visible and there were still no clues about the culprits. It viewed that investigations were not progressing satisfactorily compared to the seriousness and sensitivity of the case, the release stated.

Further, specialized and technical investigation is required by an expert police force to expedite the investigations, the government observed.

After the matter was examined by the competent authority based on recommendation made by the state Director General of Police, it was decided that the state Home Department would transfer the case to the CBI for speedy delivery of justice to the victim and bereaved family members, the release further added.

The release stated that in a letter, No.HMB(B)/80/2018, dated 5th July 2018 to the CBI, the state Home Commissioner while transferring the case to the CBI submitted along-with the gist of the case and detail report of investigations made so far by the SIT.