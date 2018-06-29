Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 29 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal Govt Hands over Toko Yame Death Case to CBI

Arunachal Govt Hands over Toko Yame Death Case to CBI
June 29
15:05 2018
The Arunachal Pradesh government has handed over the case relating to disappearance and subsequent death of a student Toko Yame in Tawang last year to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), stated an official release issued to the media.

“In this regard a Case No 29/2017 u/s 363/302 IPC was registered at the Tawang Police Station on 16/09/2017 and during the investigation, the dead body of the missing boy was recovered on 24/09/2017. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the State Crime Branch (SIT) on 13/10/2017,” further stated the press statement issued by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office.

“The State Government took note that the case is serious and sensitive in nature and also that representations have been received from the public, therefore decided to hand over the case to CBI for expediting the investigation process and for ensuring that justice is delivered to the bereaved family members,” added the release.

“In a letter to the CBI, the State Home Commissioner has informed that on basis of the recommendation made by the State Director General of Police and for reasons mentioned above, the competent authority has decided to transfer the case to CBI.”

“The gist of the case and status reports have also been submitted to the CBI,” the release read.

