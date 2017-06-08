Arunachal Govt Increases Ex-Gratia Payment for Soldiers

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu through a letter to Union Defence Minister and Minister of Home Affairs has informed that the state government through two separate notifications, have increased the amount of ex-gratia payment for Central Para Military Forces/Armed Forces performing duties in the State of Arunachal Pradesh or deployed at the request of State Government within the State of Arunachal Pradesh and permanent residents of Arunachal Pradesh employed in the central para-military force/Indian Armed Force anywhere in the country.

The enhanced rates of ex-gratia payment as per Govt. Notification are:

In case of death, ex-gratia payment enhanced from Rs 2.00 Lakh to Rs 50.00 Lakh

In case of Permanent Disability, ex-gratia enhanced from Rs. 1.00 Lakh to Rs. 10.00 Lakh

In case of Grievous/Serious Injury ex-gratia enhanced from Rs. 25,000/- to Rs.50,000/-

Khandu, in his letter stated that the people of Arunachal Pradesh are fiercely patriotic and maintains excellent relation with the Army and Para-Military Forces posted in the State.

“After, I took over as the Chief Minister, one of the genuine issues that was on top of my agenda was to see that our brave Soldiers serving and defending the Nation under difficult circumstances must be acknowledged and due recognition be given for their selfless services. A Cabinet decision was therefore taken recently, in which the Government has decided to increase the ex-gratia payment for Central Para Military Forces/Armed Forces while performing duties in the State of Arunachal Pradesh or deployed at the request of State Government within the State of Arunachal Pradesh” CM said in the letter.

Adding further he said “the move is a small gesture from the State Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh to all the brave Central Para-Military/Armed Forces personnel standing tall in Defence of our Nation”.