Sat, 13 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal Has Great Potential In Tourism, Says Pema Khandu

October 13
11:23 2018
NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday while attending an event on ‘Inclusive and sustainable development of North East region by 2022 said that the biggest challenge for Arunachal is connectivity.

“The state has great potential in tourism, hydro and agri-horti sectors, but is not exploited to its full extent due to lack of good connectivity,” Khandu said in event organised by the confederation of Indian industries (CII) under the initiative of ‘India@75 – co-creating India of 2022 and which was also attended by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, including Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma.

Khandu, however, remained optimist that with assistance from the Centre on rail, road and air connectivity, the connectivity bottleneck will be overcome in coming days.

“One of the major hindrances in the future of hydro project’s growth is the long duration for the hydro projects to obtain clearances that extend beyond 10 years. The issue must be discussed to sort out such hindrances,” further said the Chief Minister.

Bringing the people’s sentiments attached with their lands forward, Khandu said, “Locals must be brought into confidence before going ahead with hydro projects. The concerns of downstream people must also be taken on-board.”

The Chief Minister further called for combined focus area for investment in the North East. He said the region as well the state has best quality horticulture products. He also called for air connectivity within the region.

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times

