Arunachal Has Huge Talent in Sports But Lacked Proper Facilities: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday attended the final match of the 16th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament held at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Itanagar accompanied by Transport Parliamentary Secretary Likha Saaya and Food & Civil Supply Parliamentary Secretary Tage Taki.

Upon his arrival, members of Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) received the Chief Minister along with several other officials.

During the match, the Chief Minister said Arunachal has huge talent in sports but lacked proper facilities and direction. He reaffirmed the state government’s support for promotion of sports, particularly for development of sports infrastructure and said that Rs 15 crore has been allocated for upgrading of Rajiv Gandhi stadium.

The Chief Minister said Arunachal has huge talent in football and appreciated role of APFA in its promotion. He assured financial support for APFA in coming days.

He also said Arunachal lacks indoor stadium and informed that sports department has been instructed to find a suitable location for its construction in the state capital. He said Ministry of Sports, Govt of India has assured it’s funding.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by APFA, the Chief Minister assured to address the request made for a corpus fund for the association. He also assured that from next year fund allocation for Tadar Tang tournament will be increased. He further assured that state govt will support promotion of other sports and promised to give corpus fund for all associations of different field of sports.

The Chief Minister also donated Rs 7 lakhs from his personal capacity for APFA. At the end of the match, Khandu congratulated the Capital Complex team for their win and also congratulated the other teams for stupendous performance throughout the tournament.

The Chief Minister gave away the tournament’s trophy to the Capital Complex and also awarded second place trophy to the Lower Subansiri team. The winner team was awarded cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and runner up team with Rs Fifty Thousand.

He also gave away cash prize of Rs 5000 for best goalkeeper, highest scorer, emerging player and best player, which were won by Gyamar Sankio, RD Karma, Charu Lalum and Puji Noha respectively.