Arunachal HM Bamang Felix launches HAA (Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan)

NET Bureau

In quest of safe, secure and serene Arunachal, home minister Bamang Felix on Monday launched Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan (HAA) here at the Pasighat Gandhi Chowk rostrum amidst host MLAs Kaling Moyong, Ninong Ering and Lombo Tayeng and MLAs Hayang Mangfi and Jikke Tako of Chayang Tajo and Tali respectively, DGP RP Upadhaya, IGP (Admin) Ravindra Singh Yadav, SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Comdt. 5th IRBn Esha Pandey, host senior members, officers, leaders, students and common public of Pasighat township.

Addressing the mammoth gathering, Felix said actual motive of the abhiyan was to educate and eradicate the evils of the society changing mindset of the people. It was for well-being of the society by the people and for the people, aiming to instill communal harmony in the state as a whole. “A state is connected by the trust and coordination between the administration and its citizens and therefore the government will involve all stakeholders in containing law and order situation with police-public active participation as government alone cannot manage law and order effectively unless people are involved”, opined the minister. People would have to continue the mission and the police department would extend all possible assistance, he assured adding that through this abhiyan, government would instill the sense of responsibility among all cross sections of people. According to Felix, special police officer (SPO) would be appointed among the people without any financial implications to the state exchequer, who would coordinate with the people and the police removing the social stigma attached to police.

Before concluding his speech, the home minister mentioned that Arunachal Pradesh was a ninety percent centrally dependent state and own resources were limited. Any breakdown in law and order would discourage outside investments, which was vital for the economic development of our state. He expressed hope that the abhiyan would help a lot in making Arunachal one of the best policing states of India besides instilling sense of security and confidence among entrepreneurs, outside investors and tourists. At the end of the launching ceremony, the home minister gave away commendation certificates initiated by the East Siang Police Administration to six individuals for their excellent and outstanding contributions to the society.

Earlier this morning, the home minister Bamang Felix held a coordination meeting with CBOs, NGOs and student organizations and discussed about containing of crimes and role of police, CBOs, NGOs, senior citizens, students organizations and common public.

DGP RP Upadhaya presented a developmental report of the state police and highlighted key points of HAA during the launching ceremony.

Other highlights of the day included administering HAA pledge by the home minister, crowd pulling Flash Mob Dance by V-Boys from Itanagar and HAA mass signature campaign.