Arunachal is the Largest Portfolio in NHIDCL: NHIDCL MD

National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Managing Director Nagendra Nath Sinha along with his team of officials called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at his office on Saturday.

In the meeting also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna, Chief Secretary Satya Gopal and Commissioner PWD B Pertin discussed on the status of highway construction taken up by NHIDCL in Arunachal.

The Managing director informed 19 roads are under construction and 11 others awaiting the process of land acquisition and forest clearances.

He said Arunachal is the largest portfolio in NHIDCL with 1000 km of roads and 14000 crores of investment. He hoped that upon completion of all projects there would be good road connectivity through Trans Arunachal highway and near the China border.

Sinha also informed that the corporation has been actively taking up skill development activity in the state. The trainees are trained on handling machine operations and would be employed in the projects in the state and outside.

The Chief Minister assured the corporation of all help from the state govt with regard to land acquisition, forest clearances and quarry license issues.

The meeting also discussed on the status of Trans Arunachal highway, East-West Industrial Corridor and Frontier Highway.