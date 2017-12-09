Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 09 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Arunachal is the Largest Portfolio in NHIDCL: NHIDCL MD

Arunachal is the Largest Portfolio in NHIDCL: NHIDCL MD
December 09
19:35 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Managing Director Nagendra Nath Sinha along with his team of officials called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at his office on Saturday.

In the meeting also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna, Chief Secretary Satya Gopal and Commissioner PWD B Pertin discussed on the status of highway construction taken up by NHIDCL in Arunachal.

The Managing director informed 19 roads are under construction and 11 others awaiting the process of land acquisition and forest clearances.

He said Arunachal is the largest portfolio in NHIDCL with 1000 km of roads and 14000 crores of investment. He hoped that upon completion of all projects there would be good road connectivity through Trans Arunachal highway and near the China border.

Sinha also informed that the corporation has been actively taking up skill development activity in the state. The trainees are trained on handling machine operations and would be employed in the projects in the state and outside.

The Chief Minister assured the corporation of all help from the state govt with regard to land acquisition, forest clearances and quarry license issues.

The meeting also discussed on the status of Trans Arunachal highway, East-West Industrial Corridor and Frontier Highway.

Tags
Nagendra Nath SinhaNHIDCLNHIDCL Arunachal
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.