Arunachal Journalist Pitches for More Cultural Exchange Between NE and Mainland India

Noted journalist of Arunachal Pradesh, Pradeep Kumar Behera on Friday sensitized all ranks police of Rashtrapati Bhawan regarding the uniqueness of NE people.

“India lives in villages and hills as once told by Mahatma Gandhi, the apostle of peace who gave India independence but even 70 years after independence the people of NE are yet to be integrated to mainland India and feel neglected for their prolonged deprivation by the faulty system,” said joint commissioner of police Robin Hibu, chief security officer of Rashtrapati Bhawan

He further added if Rashtrapati Bhawan where President of India lives represents the total population of India, sensitizing the police personnel on duty about NE is of vital importance.

While talking on “North East – Land of Indradhanush”, its history, culture, opportunities and issues, Behera, also National Youth Project vice president, on an invitation from Rashtrapati Bhawan as an empanelled resource person, highlighted the unparalleled cultural diversity of NE people, their hospitable attitude, vast land resources, self dependent nature and patriotism. All these uniqueness are not known to rest of India as the region has been almost cut off by the narrow Chicken Neck or Siliguri Corridor.

“Assamese, having history of Assam dating back to 500 BC, had revolted against Mughals. Ahom Kingdom army chief Lachit Barphukan & Bagh Hazarika are the best example while Kanaklata Baruah of Assam had revolted against the British so also Matumur Jamoh of Arunachal,” Behera said, adding, “Life flew with the waters of mighty Brahmaputra as usual with time for India to gain freedom on 15th August, 1947. The region witnessed separatism movement in Mizoram, Manipur, Assam and Nagaland, insurgency and bandh culture that had doomed the region’s economy.”

He further informed that while the first ray of sun falls at tiny village Dong in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh, the state home to 70% of world’s known variety of orchids to be known as ‘Orchid state of India’ while Pake Wildlife Sanctuary is the only Hornbill sanctuary of India. Singpho chief Bisa Gaum of Arunachal had helped CA Bruce in 1823 to discover Assam variety of tea plant before it was developed through research.”

“However with numerous business establishments coming to a grinding halt in many cities including Mumbai and Bangalauru, many top leaders including Maharashtra deputy chief minister had visited Guwahati to make fervent appeal to NE people to return and offered chartered flights from Guwahati for their return. This had undoubtedly proved the immense contributions of NE people to nation building,” he pointed, “Union Ministry of Home Affairs after realizing the seriousness of the issue had appointed then Hibu as nodal officer for NE people living in Delhi to ensure their safety and security besides extend them a helping hand when ever needed.”

Appreciating Hibu, Behera said “He was instrumental for special recruitment of NE people at Delhi Police, besides he set up a NGO for providing security through 24X7 help line and offering cheaper treatment in empanelled hospitals etc.”

Behera further suggested conducting more cultural exchange involving the youth programmes between NE states and other states of India for knowing each other to contribute to national integration.

“Once the younger generations ender each other, the so called racial discrimination would be a thing of passé,” he opined.

Meanwhile NYP president H P Biswas, in his address, said that the NE, with total population of 4.5 crore is represented by 498 MLAs and 25 MPs, but no one bags as people live with nature and well aware of sustaining life with the help of nature.

“Women are highly respected in NE where unlike dowry of mainland bride price in prevalent even today,”he said, adding “NE people mostly of Mongoloid features are different in look but very hospital in nature. Community conflicts sometime centres around land like anywhere in the world but that has a cascading effect on high potential tourism sector.”

He further added that Connectivity is the greatest hurdle to development, mainly in Arunachal for which a bag of cement cost Rs 6,500 at Vijoynagar, he said, adding drug menace, particularly from Golden Trianagle and migration from rest of India to Arunachal are other challenges.

“Constructive development to tap numerous potentials could change the face of NE,” he reasoned.

NYP convenor Ashok Sharan, who worked as KVIC project director in Arunachal, called for educating the young generation with right perspective could be panacea to the problem.