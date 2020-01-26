Arunachal: Khandu dedicates Padi Yubbe outdoor stadium to the people of Lower Subansiri

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday dedicated the 4000 seating capacity Padi Yubbe outdoor stadium to the people of Lower Subansiri district named after the first cabinet Minister from Apatani community.

Earlier, Chief Minister also unveiled the memorial statue of Padi Yubbe and paid homage to the departed soul by offering flowers.

Addressing a gathering here at the stadium, Chief Minister congratulated the people of Ziro Valley and Lower Subansiri district on finally having a modern Outdoor Stadium that would not only serve games and sports events but also in organizing special occasions.

He said it’s befitting that the mega-infrastructure has been named after one of the most luminous sons of the soil – Late Padi Yubbe.

Chief Minister said state government is giving big impetus on games and sports. Our youths have immense inborn talent to excel in sports. Therefore, we are developing state-of-the-art sports infrastructure while framing a comprehensive Sports Policy.

“This Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium is the third after Pasighat and Daporijo to be completed and ready for use. Other big stadiums, in various stages of completion, are coming up at Chimpu near Itanagar Aalo and Tezu,” said the CM.

Chief Minister said funding for projects under SPA were discontinued from the centre. But the state government took the decision to fund these projects from its own state funds. So we see today work on outdoor stadiums being completed one after the other, said the Chief Minister.

Source: Arunachal24