Arunachal Legislators Demand Speedy Enquiry into Ngurang Pinch’s Death

The majority of the members of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday demanded speedy investigation into the mysterious death of former MLA Ngurang Pinch and asked the government to consider handing over the case to the CBI. The body of Pinch was found at the Hatimatha river in Papum Pare district on November 18 last year.

Pinch, who was the chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB), was on a rafting expedition along with eight others the previous day and stayed on the river bank near the confluence of the Popum and the Poma rivers. Pinch was found missing in the morning of November 18 and on search his body was found floating in the Hatimatha river between Basar Nallo and Rana Ghat on Assam side.

The family members of Pinch suspected it as a case of well planned murder and demanded the state government for a proper investigation by a competent authority. Taking part in obituary reference in respect to former Home Minister Tako Dabi, Pinch and other two former legislators Jobom Basar and Lokam Tado, Urban Development Minister Nabam Rebia said that the state government should consider handing over the case to the CBI.

Stating that a Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the state police has been investigating the case, Rebia who represents Doimukh constituency, asked the agency to speed up the investigation.

Education Minister Honchun Ngandam, Tourism Minister Jarkar Gamlin, Home Parliamentary Secretary Pani Taram, former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki and many other legislators while endorsing the suggestion of Rebia, asked the state government to speed up the investigation in order to provide justice to the bereaved family members. Taking part in the discussion, Chief Minister Pema Khandu admitted that the investigation by the SIT was not in the fast track.

As per the directives of the High Court, the state government has already constituted a Special Investigation Team with two superintendents of police as investigating officers under an officer of DIG rank and the investigation will be completed within two months, the chief minister said and assured to provide a copy of the investigation report to Pinchs family members. Later the Assembly observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

