Fri, 30 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Arunachal: Minor girl drowns in Dikrong

August 30
12:33 2019
NET Bureau

A nine-year-old girl reportedly drowned while bathing with her friends in the Dikrong river near SRPL Colony on Thursday.

The deceased was later identified as Anga Ekka, a native of Ekke village in Upper Subansiri district. She was residing at Chandranagar Forest Colony here with her family.

As per the statement given by Ekka’s friend, they had gone to the Dikrong river to bathe. Ekka disappeared from the river area at around 1.30 pm, and her friend returned home, assuming that Ekka might have been hiding to tease her, Capital SP Tumme Amo informed reporters.

The SP said the police received information at around 1.45 pm about a dead body floating in the river near SRPL Colony.

“On receiving the information, Itanagar Police Station Duty Officer, SI N Nishant, Women Police Station OC, Inspector P Taku and team rushed to the spot. On arrival, it was learnt that the dead body had already been taken to the RK Mission Hospital (RKMH) by her uncle. Accordingly, the team reached the RKMH and conducted an inquest in the presence of an executive magistrate,” the SP said.

He informed that the body has been kept in the hospital’s morgue, and that postmortem would be conducted on Friday at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun.

“An unnatural death case has been registered at the Itanagar police station,” the SP added.

Source: The Arunachal Pradesh

