Arunachal, Mizoram, Manipur CMs happy over ILP issue, CAB exemption

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for exempting the state from the purview of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The CAB, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Shah on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu said he was thankful to Modi and Shah, and also mentioned that Arunachal Pradesh was protected by the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873.

The Chief Minister also thanked the All Arunachal Indigenous Tribes’ Forum (AITF), all community-based organisations, students’ unions, political parties and youth organisations and intellectuals for taking part in the various consultative meetings held with regards to the CAB and protecting the rights of the state’s indigenous population.

Our Imphal Correspondent adds: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh told reporters on Monday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had informed him over phone that the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system will be enforced in the entire state to protect the indigenous people.

The ILP is currently in force in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland.

Stating that implementation of ILP in Manipur has been a dream and a long-standing demand of the people, Biren Singh said people should thank the Central government for its concern for the state.

Later, at a press meet, Biren Singh said a public meeting will be held on Tuesday to thank the Central government for its move to enforce ILP in Manipur. A public holiday has also been announced on December 10, he added.

Newmai News adds from Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday expressed happiness over the Centre’s decision to exempt Mizoram from the purview of the CAB.

Addressing a meeting at the Mizo Hnam Run (or MNF) office here, Zoramthanga said the people of Mizoram and political parties, NGOs and churches had strongly opposed the Bill. “It is fortunate that the collective efforts of the people, political parties, NGOs and churches yielded results accordingly, and Mizoram has been exempted from the ambit of the Bill,” he said.

Zoramthanga said he visited the national capital last week and met Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Source: The Assam Tribune