Arunachal MLA Donates Medicines, Medical Equipments

Keeping his promise of providing better health care facilities in his home constituency—Lungla, MLA Jambey Tashi has donated medicines and medical equipment worth Rs 15 lakh. Tashi has handed over the medicines and equipments to Tawang DMO Dr Wangdi Lama. Earlier, Tashi and Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) Chairman Jalley Sonam has also launched an ambulance for the labourers of the region.

While addressing an awareness camp organized for the registered workers of the district, Tashi said, “Workers are the spinal cord of progress and development. It is impossible to visualize a vibrant society without labourers.”

“If the world today is witnessing rapid development, the credit goes to the labourers who irrigate and realize every project with their sweat and blood,” he further added.

Lauding their contributions to the society, he mentioned that the government has constantly rewarded them with multiple benefits and welfare schemes since the inception of the labour welfare board.

“Pema Khandu-led state government has enhanced the salaries of skilled and unskilled casual and contingency workers,” he pointed, adding “Plans are underway to regularize their jobs, tenure-wise, to WC, on seniority basis.”

The MLA also urged the people to prioritize social issues over personal benefits, and to work hand-in-glove for the uplift of the society.

Meanwhile, APB&OCWWB Chairman Jalley Sonam in his address requested government departments to deposit labour cess on time, and called for stringent action against defaulters.