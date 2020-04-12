Arunachal MLA writes to PM on racial discrimination

NET Web Desk

Expressing concern over the racial discrimination, being meted out to the people of Northeast who are residing in various parts of the country, in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, Arunachal Pradesh MLA, Ninong Ering writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. He further urged the PM to raise the issue during his address to the nation, in order to sensitise the citizens.

Stating about the various incidents that took place against the northeasterners in the country he said, “I am concerned about the people from the Northeastern regions especially who are residing in big cities of our country.”

“From incidents of spitting and beatings to cases of murder, how many horrific racial attacks are there, this is the question of all the Northeastern citizens who have been abused by the mainland citizens,” he added.

He also mentioned that the people of the northeast are being called ‘Corona’ or ‘Virus’ in the rest of the country which has been psychologically affecting them and has also led to the violation of ethics of India.

“It breaks my heart to see such differences in our country when the need of the hour is to be united, taking precautions in such a pandemic is acceptable but losing one’s humanity isn’t,” he added.

In a tweet, Ering stated that he wrote a letter to the PM urging him to raise the issue and end discrimination.