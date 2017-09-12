Arunachal MLAs Adopt Villages Under CMAGY

Koyu, Motum, Sika-Bamin and Balek villages in Arunachal Pradesh were adopted by Nari-Koyu MLA Kento Rina, Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng, Ruksin MLA Tatung Jamoh and Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyongunder under “Chief Minister Adarsh Gram Yojana (CMAGY)” for their respective constituencies to develop as model villages.

A coordination meeting was convened on Monday by the planning department under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tamiyo Tatak in the Siang hall. Addressing the MLAs and officers, Tatak informed that East Siang is all set to launch the Pema Khandu led state government’s integrated development schemes for selected villages in the district.

The core objective of CMAGY was to provide all physical and social infrastructure to these adopted villages for all-round socio-economic development and ownership of productive assets, Tamiyo Tatak said, adding that under the scheme, each identified village would have Rs.1.50 Crore. Emphasis of the scheme would be to dovetail with all rural development central and state schemes. The scheme wouldn’t be contractor driven but involvement of villagers generating rural economy, further apprised the DC.

The attending MLAs suggested to conduct review meetings time to time and update the government about progresses. Taking privilege, Nari-Koyu MLA Rina expressing dissatisfaction has stated that the process for rationalization the transfer and posting of teachers in mid-session in the state without consultation of district administration not fair on students.

Pasighat MLA Moyong updated the house about various upcoming development including new DC’s Secretariat, establishment of Eastern Zone CE (Power) Office, CE(PWD) Central Zone Office etc. He also updated about progress of Smart City project.