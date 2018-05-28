Arunachal Mountaineers Trek 13 Hours Non-Stop to Scale Mount Everest

Two mountaineers from Arunachal Pradesh- Kishon Tekseng and Taka Tamut- scaled the highest peak in the world, the Mount Everest, trekking non-stop for 13 hours from Camp IV (the last camp). The duo achieved the feat without the help of any support staff, i.e. they did not have the help and guidance of sherpas.

In a statement issued to the media, the joint director of Sports & Youth Affairs Department Ramesh Linggi informed that even though the duo had the aid of sherpas, but while climbing the Camp III, one of the sherpas was injured badly on his head when he was hit by shooting rocks. The injured Sherpa was rushed to Kathmandu by rescue helicopters and the condition of the ailing Sherpa is stated to be critical.

“The second Sherpa even though accompanied them to the Camp IV, but he could not continue further as the sherpa suffered from high altitude sickness. With no help coming from anywhere, the duo decided to continue on their ascent alone and thus on May 24, 2018, they reached the peak of the Everest,” the statement further added.

When at the summit, the duo unfurled the Indian Tricolour, the Arunachal Pradesh state logo and the departmental logo.

It may be mentioned here that Kishon Tekseng did not use supplementary oxygen until Camp IV. The mountaineer duo was trained by the Directorate of Youth Affairs, under the guidance of ace mountaineer Dr K Romeo Meetei.

Prior to the Everest expedition, the duo scaled Mt. Stok Kangri, at Ladhak as pre-Everest expedition under the leadership of Dr Meetei.

It is worth mentioning here that the Department of Youth Affairs in 2018 sponsored three mountaineers for Mount Everest expedition from Arunachal Pradesh including Muri Linggi and the three mountaineers have successfully scaled the highest peak of the world.