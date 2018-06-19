Arunachal Police All Set to Celebrate International Yoga Day

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Police is all geared up to celebrate International Day of Yoga 2018 in a befitting way on Wednesday, June 21, at Chimpu Ground, Itanagar. It is expected that over 300 participants will join in the Itanagar practice session, while over 8000 APP families and officers in each of the 23 districts will be take part in similar celebrations and yoga practice sessions and culminate month long activities of wellness month.

In a release issued to the media it was informed that the event on the day will include a yoga practice session following Common Yoga Protocol (as per mandate by Ministry of AYUSH) and release of the magazine“Wellness First” which includes snapshots of the state-wide efforts by to practice yoga in 23 districts during its Wellness Month.

APP adopted a unique approach by culminating its first ever state-wide Wellness month (21 May – 21 June 2018)through its International Day of Yoga celebration. In the previous month, APP organised free yoga practice sessions, health check-up camps, plantation drives, family fitness sessions and body conditioning and strengthening exercises’ train-the-trainer sessions for families of police officers and dignitaries across all 23 districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu delivered a message commending the month-long effort which helps increase the fitness quotient and well being of police officers and families, leading to a healthier Arunachal Pradesh.

SBK Singh, DGP Arunachal Pradesh appreciated his team’s effort and said, “Organizing practice sessions across 23 districts throughout the month required great co-ordination. I am proud of the team that brought this together.”

He reiterated that it is important for police and other forces to safeguard the interests of their community as well as make themselves aware of how to bring their best selves when serving citizens by balancing inner and outer well being.

APP in association with Arunachal Pradesh Police Welfare Society (APPWS) have also organized train-the-trainer, family fitness and capacity building programs to develop master trainers as part of the Wellness Month. This effort of APP to create a legacy of yearly awareness drives with tangible impact is a welcome sign for the sustained well being of Arunachal Pradesh.