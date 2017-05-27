Arunachal Police Apprehends Four in Extortion Case

Arunachal police has apprehended four people in connection to the attempted extortion of a senior government official.

On May 22, Chello John (24) entered the audit & pension office at Naharlagun and threatened its director, Mohammad Abdul Basit, in an attempt to extort money from him.

However, Basit resisted John who escaped the scene and abandoned an AK-series assault rifle along with hand grenade at the office.

According to police, John was arrested on May 24 from the 5/1 area in Banderdewa, who then disclosed the names of the three others involved.

A police team launched a massive manhunt and arrested Sonam Para (24) aka Sunday Para from E-Sector in Naharlagun on May 25. On Friday, the third suspect, Sime Kilo, was arrested from Kane village near Likabali in West Siang district following co-ordinated efforts of the West Siang district police.

The fourth accused, Rima Bodo, had given himself up on Friday to the police.

Police has recovered one AK-series assault rifle and magazine, 21 live rounds of 7.62 calibre and one hand grenade from the audit & pension office. Besides, additional items during the investigation was found including two hand grenades, five live rounds of 7.62 calibre, five live rounds of small arms and one .22 live round.

DIG (HQ & West Range) Tusar Taba stated that the incident has shaken us all and further informed that the four arrested had planned on carrying out a mass extortion racket. “The men had filmed themselves in camouflage clothes with placards demanding ransom in Assamese and English.”

“The accused had big plans of circulating the videos in order to extort money from people. Reportedly, they had made two videos,” Taba added.

Taba informed that the accused had procured the arms and ammunitions from Assam but refused to divulge any details or name any underground outfit from whom they may have been in touch with.